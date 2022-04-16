Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Receives €3.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €3.94 ($4.28).

SAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.24) to €4.00 ($4.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($4.78) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.89) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.24) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.35) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($5.73) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($6.79).

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

