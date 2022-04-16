BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Update

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 144.3% from the March 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of BANDAI NAMCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 8,200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NCBDY opened at 36.29 on Friday. BANDAI NAMCO has a 52-week low of 32.83 and a 52-week high of 42.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 36.82.

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. Its Toys and Hobby segment offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, communications and peripheral equipment, consumer electronics, character-based products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, visual, RC and robot toys, molds, stationery, prizes, and other products.

