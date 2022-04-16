Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$150.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$163.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

TSE:BMO opened at C$143.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$96.18 billion and a PE ratio of 11.03. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$112.34 and a 52 week high of C$154.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$147.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$141.06.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.7899996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.