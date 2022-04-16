Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Down 31.7% in March

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAOS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Baosheng Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

BAOS opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Baosheng Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $5.87.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

