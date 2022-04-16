Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Short Interest Update

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the March 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 693,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Colin R. O’farrell sold 9,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $41,299.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRN. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 598.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 84,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 122,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

BRN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.68. 899,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,813. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 244.31% and a net margin of 34.52%.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

