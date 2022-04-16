Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMWYY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €111.00 ($120.65) to €107.00 ($116.30) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

