BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the March 15th total of 16,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $58.20. 1,020,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,334. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average is $52.46. BCE has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $58.54.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 7.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in BCE by 6.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in BCE by 101.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 365.0% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 35,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 28,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
