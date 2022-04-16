BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered BCE to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

BCE stock opened at C$73.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35. The stock has a market cap of C$66.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56. BCE has a 12 month low of C$57.66 and a 12 month high of C$73.80.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that BCE will post 3.5699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.10%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

