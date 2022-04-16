Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

In other news, COO John R. Hartmann acquired 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,310 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $64,050,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,270,000 after purchasing an additional 346,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,319,000 after purchasing an additional 269,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,912,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,318,136. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

