BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

BLU stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.28. 560,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,630. BELLUS Health has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 208,746 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,586,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

