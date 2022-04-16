Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Receives $3,537.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,537.00.

BLWYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,524 ($45.92) to GBX 3,351 ($43.67) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,885 ($50.63) to GBX 3,870 ($50.43) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($57.08) to GBX 3,390 ($44.18) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of BLWYF opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.84. Bellway has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

