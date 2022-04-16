Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Short Interest Update

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BSPK stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Bespoke Extracts has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

Bespoke Extracts, Inc engages in the production of a proprietary line of natural cannabidiol products in the form of tinctures and capsules for the nutraceutical and veterinary markets. The firm markets its products as dietary supplements and distributes them through its direct-to-consumers ecommerce store and through select specialty retailers, pharmacies, dispensaries and care providers.

