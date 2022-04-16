Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,575.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYLOF. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.86) to GBX 1,500 ($19.55) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.80) to GBX 1,650 ($21.50) in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of BYLOF opened at $19.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $23.22.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

