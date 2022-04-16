Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,575.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on BYLOF. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.86) to GBX 1,500 ($19.55) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.80) to GBX 1,650 ($21.50) in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of BYLOF stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $23.22.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

