Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Short Interest Down 39.1% in March

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the March 15th total of 265,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 201.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.86) to GBX 1,500 ($19.55) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.80) to GBX 1,650 ($21.50) in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,575.00.

OTCMKTS:BYLOF opened at $19.72 on Friday. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

