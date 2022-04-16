Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.29.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of BDT opened at C$8.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.66. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$8.10 and a 1-year high of C$10.78. The stock has a market cap of C$481.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16.

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$627.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.1525613 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 40.47%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

