Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Birks Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birks Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Birks Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Birks Group alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:BGI opened at $5.94 on Friday. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $8.77.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.