BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) to announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. BJ’s Wholesale Club also reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,233. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $74.09.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after buying an additional 925,238 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 72.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.