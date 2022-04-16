BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Down 35.1% in March

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 131,045 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter valued at $164,000.

NYSE BGR opened at $11.84 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

