BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BME. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BME stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 44,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,190. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.