BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the March 15th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 89,385 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 87,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 54,966 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 17.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 34,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 127,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

MUC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 367,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,004. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

