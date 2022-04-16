BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Up 57.5% in March

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the March 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 388,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 30,227 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 56,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 23,209.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 24,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MHN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.96. 78,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,645. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.