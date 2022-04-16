BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Up 74.3% in March

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the March 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNY. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,086,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 49,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 25,521 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Shares of NYSE:BNY traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,599. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

