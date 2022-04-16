BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) to report sales of $40.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.47 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $41.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $166.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.67 million to $168.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $174.50 million, with estimates ranging from $167.12 million to $181.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 81.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

TCPC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth $167,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

