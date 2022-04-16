BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Down 32.0% in March

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BUI opened at $24.02 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.