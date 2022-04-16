Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Update

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 321,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BGB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. 64,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,155. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $14.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,364,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,597,000 after purchasing an additional 274,921 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 55.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

