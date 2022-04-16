Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) to post sales of $183.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $187.88 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will report full year sales of $730.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.60 million to $761.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $753.92 million, with estimates ranging from $704.90 million to $802.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXSL. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter valued at about $987,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BXSL opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $38.32.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.