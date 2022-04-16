Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) to post sales of $183.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $187.88 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will report full year sales of $730.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.60 million to $761.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $753.92 million, with estimates ranging from $704.90 million to $802.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on BXSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXSL. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter valued at about $987,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXSL opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

