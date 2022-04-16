Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Update

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. Blue Dolphin Energy has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and storage terminaling services under third party lease agreements at the Nixon facility.

