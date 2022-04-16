Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Update

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Blue Dolphin Energy stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. Blue Dolphin Energy has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.52.
Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Dolphin Energy (BDCO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.