Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OWL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Claudia A. Holz bought 10,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 9.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

