Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Buys C$25,285.00 in Stock

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,632.30.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Star Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, April 13th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 166,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,842.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 20,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$8,120.00.

Shares of CVE BAU traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.54. The company had a trading volume of 101,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.46. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$28.70 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45.

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project, which consists of 9 claim blocks covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.