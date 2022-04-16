Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Purchases C$80,842.00 in Stock

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid bought 166,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,842.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 932,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$454,224.90.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Star Gold alerts:

On Monday, April 11th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 20,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,120.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 65,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,285.00.

BAU traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.54. 101,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45.

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project, which consists of 9 claim blocks covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.