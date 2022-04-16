Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the March 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS BONXF opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. Bonterra Resources has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.30.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

Bonterra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.