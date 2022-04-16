Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.93 million.Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.840-$-0.800 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.54.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51. Braze has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 77,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,912,019.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

