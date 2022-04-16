Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings of $4.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year earnings of $14.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share.
Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $62.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.