Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFGet Rating) will announce earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings of $4.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year earnings of $14.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHF. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $62.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Earnings History and Estimates for Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

