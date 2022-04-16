Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives $19.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

BRLT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of BRLT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.35. 74,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,538. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 12,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $151,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $181,873.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,135,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,899.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

