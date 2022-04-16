British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,600.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.91) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in British American Tobacco by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $42.86 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

