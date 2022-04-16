Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the March 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 973,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

BRMK stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.52. 613,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,422. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 38.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 130,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 76,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $940,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

