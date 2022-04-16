Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) to post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.92 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

BWEN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. 99,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,020. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.21. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 64.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind (Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.