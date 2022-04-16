Brokerages Anticipate American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Brokerages predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. American Assets Trust reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

AAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 3,104 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.73 per share, with a total value of $114,009.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,613 shares of company stock worth $1,381,507. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth $69,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $18,247,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $7,466,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,725,000 after acquiring an additional 378,845 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.09. The company had a trading volume of 182,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

