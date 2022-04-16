Brokerages Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) to report $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.85. Aptiv reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.53.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,331,445,000 after buying an additional 403,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,804,869,000 after purchasing an additional 452,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 225,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.51. 1,180,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

