Brokerages Anticipate Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. Arista Networks posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

NYSE:ANET traded down $4.79 on Friday, hitting $126.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $148.57.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $212,664.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,195 shares of company stock worth $84,653,991. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth raised its position in Arista Networks by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,847,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 326.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 631,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,766,000 after purchasing an additional 466,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.