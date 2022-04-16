Brokerages Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of BWEN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. 99,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,020. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Broadwind by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,669,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 175,338 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Broadwind by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 256,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 53,018 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadwind by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

