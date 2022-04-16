Brokerages Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.28. Chuy’s reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.94. The stock had a trading volume of 108,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,969. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.89.

About Chuy’s (Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.