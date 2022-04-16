Brokerages Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) will post sales of $135.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.32 million and the lowest is $134.01 million. CRA International reported sales of $146.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $588.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $583.85 million to $594.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $624.35 million, with estimates ranging from $619.92 million to $629.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.04 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 7.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRA International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 439.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 39,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the third quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRAI traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $85.00. 21,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,221. The company has a market capitalization of $629 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.52. CRA International has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

