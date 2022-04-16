Brokerages Anticipate Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to Announce $1.66 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.34. Customers Bancorp posted earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $7.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CUBI shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 501.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 475,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,427,000 after buying an additional 30,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,032,000 after buying an additional 375,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,730,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $44.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.95.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

