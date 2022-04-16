Brokerages Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $619.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) will announce $619.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $604.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $629.03 million. DexCom posted sales of $505.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.82.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total transaction of $98,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.94, for a total value of $253,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,572 shares of company stock worth $14,705,577. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 17.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 7.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $578,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in DexCom by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in DexCom by 392.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $6.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $492.11. 410,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,514. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $448.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.94. DexCom has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Shares of DexCom are going to split on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.