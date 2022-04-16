Brokerages Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.93 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) will announce $165.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.90 million. Employers posted sales of $163.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $686.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $676.76 million to $697.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $734.01 million, with estimates ranging from $713.52 million to $754.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.99 million. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:EIG opened at $41.29 on Friday. Employers has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Employers by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33,673 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Employers by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

