Brokerages Anticipate Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.02 Million

Brokerages expect that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) will report $13.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.85 million. Farmland Partners posted sales of $11.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $54.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $57.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $57.68 million, with estimates ranging from $55.06 million to $61.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. 506,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,357. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,334,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,595,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

