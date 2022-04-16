Brokerages Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $654.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) will post sales of $654.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $651.60 million and the highest is $658.00 million. Five Below reported sales of $597.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five Below.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,113,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 36.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Five Below by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $179.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below has a one year low of $143.44 and a one year high of $237.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.19.
About Five Below (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
