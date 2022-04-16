Brokerages Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $654.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) will post sales of $654.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $651.60 million and the highest is $658.00 million. Five Below reported sales of $597.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,113,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 36.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Five Below by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $179.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below has a one year low of $143.44 and a one year high of $237.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.19.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

