Brokerages Anticipate Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GALT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 54.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 21,640 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 120.0% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

GALT opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $103.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

